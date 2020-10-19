Ananth Mahadevan on Busan-nominated Marathi drama Bittersweet: Want to take this film to highest level of global viewing

Ananth Mahadevan juggles between being an actor, director and a screenwriter effortlessly. While acting is something he enjoys, being a director has been an uplifting experience.

He has made films inspired by real life incidents and figures, and many of his works " Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Rough Book, Doctor Rakhmabai, and Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 among others " have received critical acclaim at international film festivals. Now his most recent, true-life Marathi film Bittersweet is headed to Busan International Film Festival. It's also in the race for the prestigious event's Jiseok Awards.

Bittersweet unravels the shocking practice of exploitation of women workers at the hands of sugar barons in Maharashtra. The film explores how women are forced to work even on their period, and often driven to removing their wombs to avoid the physical pain of menstruation and the penalties they often have to pay for taking an off.

The story is told from sugarcane cutter Saguna's perspective (played by Marathi actor Akshaya Gurav), who discovers the frightening practice of hysterectomy, and revolts against atrocities often brushed under the carpet. Her decision to save her present and the future is illustrated in Bittersweet.

A still from Bittersweet More

A still from Bittersweet

Mahadevan, whose lead is inspired from a disturbing news report he once read, tells Firstpost, "I came across this headline and I have used it in the film, too. It said, 'Beed, the village of women without wombs'. My first reaction was 'How is it possible?' I thought it was a biological malfunction, but then, learnt that Maharashtra's richest industry, in its endeavour to pip Brazil to become the number one sugar exporter in the world, is forcing women to undergo hysterectomies with the connivance of contractors and unscrupulous surgeons, so they can work through the sugarcane cutting season without a break. As I read up on the characters and people talking about the incidents that happen there, I felt this is one hell of a movie. I have a film here to show the world. I wanted to take this film to the highest level of global viewing."

"Everything in the film is true," he continues. "I have kept the real girl's name hidden to respect her identity. I couldn't meet that girl, I think she went back to her village after revealing it to the media but I got all the first person accounts from the interviews. There were others who told us a lot of things which were not in the reports, so we combined that with her story and we rounded off in a very comprehensive and bigger picture of what could have happened in Beed. The point of view is of course, the girl, the protagonist, who has been taken out of her catering college by her family because they needed an extra hand in the sugarcane field this year as her father suffered from asthma and he couldn't work to a full strength. And when she went there the horrific truths that she discovered and the dilemma in her mind as to do it, or not to do it is what the film is all about."

Some time in 2019, there were reports of the Maharashtra government deciding to conduct a survey on the treatment of these sugarcane cutters after the NCW (National Commission for Women) wrote to the state's chief secretary over reports of forced hysterectomies. "I thought probably action would be taken once Saguna revealed but all that the women's commission did was sent a government secretary there to probe into this. So I have that character but he comes up against the wall. He tries to pin it down on the sugar baron, on the contractors, on the gynaecologists, but he realises that he has nothing against them. The way they explain their stand is so believable and credible that there is no counter argument to that, and that is the frightening part of the film. That when you know a crime has been committed but you have no proof that this was the killer and the horror of this is something that I have brought out in the film," says Mahadevan.

Story continues