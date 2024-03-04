Anant Ambani says his mom worked 18 hours a day for the 4 months leading up to his pre-wedding bash, which drew A-list names from around the world

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, his wife Nita Ambani, and their son Anant Ambani. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS

Anant Ambani says his mother, Nita Ambani, worked for 18 hours a day in the four months leading up to his pre-wedding bash, which drew A-listers from all over the globe.

The youngest son of Asia's richest man gave a speech during the celebrations over the weekend, thanking his family for making the event happen.

"All this is created by my mother and no one else, and my mother has gone all out for the last four months," Anant said, per a video of the speech uploaded by Indian outlet Business Today. "She's worked for I think, 18, 19 hours a day, and I'm extremely grateful to Mama. Thank you so much."

He shared that his family had slept "less than three hours a day" for the past few months in preparation for the bash.

During his speech, Anant also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his family for raising him.

"As many of you know, my life has not entirely been a bed of roses. I've also experienced the pain of thorns. I've faced many health crises since childhood, but my father and mother have never made me feel that I've suffered," Anant said, per the video.

"My father and mother have always stood by me, and my father and mother have always made me feel that if I can think, I'll do it. And that is how much my father and mother mean to me, and I am eternally grateful," he said.

At one point, Anant's words left his father, Mukesh Ambani, in tears, per the video.

The elder Ambani is the richest person in Asia and the 11th-richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $113 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index .

Anant is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in July. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat, India, on Friday.

The lavish three-day celebration, which was attended by the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, also included a performance by Rihanna.

