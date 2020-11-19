Analyzing the Worldwide Online Gambling Industry (2020 to 2023) - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analyzing the Global Online Gambling Industry 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There is hardly any industry that has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the global gambling industry. The pandemic led to the closure of casinos, gambling venues like bars, breweries, bingo halls, horse racing, and others, as well as lottery outlets. A suspension of sporting events also affected the gambling industry worldwide.



However, one industry that has seen a surge in growth has been the online gambling industry. The pandemic and the lockdown that followed led to a sudden surge in visitors to casino and gambling websites. In fact, due to people sitting locked up in their homes and not having anything exciting to do, many tried their hands at playing online slots or other live dealer games. Many online casino sites found new subscribers, while the regular players also made it a point to play online, marking a paradigm shift in the way the traditional gambling industry used to function.



About 51% of the world's population takes part in some form of gambling every year, thus signifying obvious financial benefits from online gambling websites. With the expansion of the online gambling industry, players have come to expect only the highest quality of online gambling facilities. New features and regular system updates are needed to maintain the websites to stay ahead in the market. Online gambling may be rather intimidating to both a novice and an expert player because of the endless options on the internet. Casino.org is an online directory that aids gambling participants find the top online casinos that are safe, secure, anti-spam, tested and trustworthy from around the world.



Online gambling players like BetWinner have been offering their services and enjoying good fortunes even during this global health crisis. In fact, many online gambling sites have reported enjoying greater rates of engagement than ever before. It looks likely that the online gambling industry is probably going to be one of the very rare sectors that can make it through this global pandemic with significantly lesser financial damage than other business sectors, including that of land casinos.



The publisher analyzes the Global Online Gambling Industry in its report Analyzing the Global Online Gambling Industry 2020.



The report begins with an industry definition and moves on to the complete industry analysis. An analysis of global casinos and online gambling industry is carried out in section one. In this section the author looks at industry statistics, industry revenue growth, industry segmentation and the major products & services of online gambling and other services. They also analyze the major regions, industry trends, market share, industry competition and a look at what the future holds for the global casinos and online gambling industry. They also analyze the Global Online Gambling Industry in a Porter's Five Forces Framework Analysis.



Next the publisher analyzes the factors that impact the global online gambling industry, including the COVID-19 pandemic, mergers and acquisitions, the impact of regulations in various countries, factors driving demand in the industry, industry costs, industry globalization, and the high barriers to industry entry, amongst other factors.



Moving on, they analyze online and mobile gambling versus traditional gambling. They also analyze the industry statistics for the global online gambling industry along with value analysis and an industry segmentation.



A forecast for the global online gambling industry till 2023 is included in the report. This report also analyzes the major players in the global online gambling industry.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Definition



3. Global Casinos & Gambling Industry

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Industry Value Analysis

3.3 Industry Segmentation

3.4.1 Segmentation by Categories

3.4.2 Segmentation by Regions



4. Global Online Gambling Industry

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Industry Overview

4.3 Industry Value Analysis

4.4 Industry Revenue Growth

4.5 Industry Segmentation



5. Global Online Gambling Industry: Major Products & Services

5.1 Overview

5.2 Online Gambling

5.3 Other Services



6. Global Online Gambling Industry: Analysis of Major Markets

6.1 Europe

6.2 France

6.3 United Kingdom

6.4 North America



7. Global Online Gambling Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

7.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.6 Threat of Substitutes



8. Factors Impacting the Industry

8.1 Impact of COVID-19

8.2 Industry Trends

8.3 Impact of Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4 Impact of Regulations

8.4.1 US Regulations

8.4.2 France Regulations

8.4.3 Germany Regulations

8.4.4 Italy Regulations

8.4.5 UK Regulations

8.5 Factors Driving Demand

8.6 International Trade & Impact

8.7 Industry Costs

8.8 Increasing Globalization in the Industry

8.9 High Barriers to Entry

8.10 Impact of Technology



9. Industry Competition & Market Share



10. Online/Mobile Gambling versus Traditional Gambling

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Retail Gambling

10.3 Growth of Online & Mobile Gambling



11. Global Online Gambling Industry: Forecast



12. Major Industry Players

12.1 32Red Plc

12.2 888 Holdings Plc

12.3 bet365

12.4 Betfair

12.5 Flutter Entertainment

12.6 GVC Holdings PLC (Ladbrokes Coral Group)

12.7 International Game Technology PLC

12.8 Kindred Group Plc

12.9 La Francaise Des Jeux

12.10 Netplay TV Plc

12.11 Playtech Plc

12.12 Scientific Games

12.13 Sportingbet

12.14 The Stars Group

12.15 William Hill Plc

12.16 Zynga



13. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydwoq1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



