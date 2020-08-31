AnalytixInsight Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), reports its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Highlights

The Company’s CapitalCube AI-driven research distribution agreement with Refinitiv continued to witness strong readership during the quarter as users embrace the use of AI in fundamental financial analysis. The growth of content disseminated through Refinitiv’s Eikon platform was the strongest in its operating history.

Initiated development of robo-based ETF and equity analysis to create and develop proprietary indices to be featured in a new version of index driven products in CapitalCube.

Offered free access to CapitalCube financial analytics platform in support of investors and investment professionals working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company continued to advance its Workforce Optimization initiative and is actively working to deliver new solutions for the opportunities emerging due to COVID-19 impacts on certain industries. The Company is pursuing strategic transformation in this rapidly growing business opportunity and is preparing to offer a unique product suite incorporating data analytics and machine learning, in addition to its IFS and Salesforce systems integration expertise.

MarketWall has established a new operating subsidiary, InvestoPro, in continued advancement of its digital discount brokerage platform as it prepares to become a European online financial broker. InvestoPro has been constituted with a seven-member board of directors.

has established a new operating subsidiary, InvestoPro, in continued advancement of its digital discount brokerage platform as it prepares to become a European online financial broker. InvestoPro has been constituted with a seven-member board of directors. MarketWall made additional investments in its operations relating to the development of InvestoPro to also allow options & derivative trading and is undertaking plans to make the platform live and operational.

MarketWall deployed a new version 6.6 of its stock quotation platform with several new features.

AnalytixInsight’s revenue for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, was $0.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, and net loss was $0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

MarketWall continued to remain profitable and revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, was $2.9 million, with a net income of $0.7 million. (MarketWall is 49% owned by AnalytixInsight and not consolidated in AnalytixInsight’s financial results).

Management Commentary

Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO of AnalytixInsight, commented: “COVID-19 has reshaped consumer behavior trends toward increased online channel usage and our strategic initiatives are well aligned in this shift. We are also pleased with the development progress that our subsidiary, MarketWall, has made in building its European online financial broker and we look forward to its completion.”

AnalytixInsight Selected Financial Information:

AnalytixInsight

$ Canadian (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Revenue 1,395,380 2,097,474 Basic net loss per share (0.01) (0.01) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total assets 5,262,370 5,546,267 Total liabilities 924,877 523,853

MarketWall Selected Financial Information:

AnalytixInsight owns 49% of MarketWall which is considered an associated company as its financial results are not consolidated in AnalytixInsight’s financial results.

MarketWall

(Associated investment of AnalytixInsight, $ Canadian) Six months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Revenue 2,913,694 2,588,742 Net income 658,334 691,302 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total assets 5,649,066 5,206,824 Total liabilities 1,760,445 2,139,151

CapitalCube

AnalytixInsight is an established AI-driven content supplier with ability to offer research content on small & mid-cap companies worldwide through its CapitalCube platform which delivers scalable, machine-created content. Its powerful analytics engine is capable of 100 billion daily computations and currently provides analysis on approximately 50,000 worldwide stocks and North American ETFs.

CapitalCube provides AI-driven research to Refinitiv on North American pre-revenue companies and dividend-paying companies worldwide. CapitalCube’s dividend analysis report provides powerful insights, analysis and scoring regarding a company’s dividend quality, yield, coverage, flexibility, payment history, peer comparisons and sustainability. Report readership continued to increase during the quarter as users rapidly embrace the use of AI in fundamental financial analysis.

AnalytixInsight believes that its ability to create scalable financial content on companies worldwide is being recognized with increasing importance as global industry leaders embrace analytics within the financial industry. On August 1, 2019, the London Stock Exchange agreed to buy Refinitiv in a US$27 billion transaction to create a global financial markets infrastructure provider with leading data and analytics to Refinitiv’s 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries.

During the quarter, CapitalCube initiated development of robo-based ETF and equity analysis designed to develop proprietary indices and specialized portfolio criteria selection based on Efficient Frontier computations. The Company is engaged in discussions with professional portfolio managers relating the use of CapitalCube’s robo-analysis and AI to be featured in new versions of index-driven products in CapitalCube.

Workforce Optimization

AnalytixInsight’s Workforce Optimization division joined the IFS Partner Network in 2018 and the Company is advancing its sales initiatives in this market. IFS is a world leader in developing workforce optimization enterprise software for global customers who manage service-focused operations. AnalytixInsight plans to explore opportunities with IFS to jointly develop machine intelligence solutions to help organizations maximize operational efficiency, increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many North American businesses and is disrupting the traditional operations of service-based organizations. They are now seeking innovative solutions for field dispatch, job tracking, and workflow efficiency. Data analytics plays an important role in this shift, which is more easily enabled now that most service technicians use digital-based solutions.

The Company’s Workforce Optimization division is a highly skilled systems integration team experienced in integration of IFS and Salesforce field management solutions. The Company will apply an increased focus on this initiative with new solutions and strategies that are emerging as a result of COVID-19.

MarketWall

MarketWall is 49%-owned by AnalytixInsight and is a FinTech online digital solutions provider for major financial services firms. The Company believes the need for online banking and online trading platforms will increase because of consumer behavior shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and expects MarketWall’s business will additionally benefit from this trend shift.

