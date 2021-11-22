Analytics Engine for Jima Cannabis Wins Marketing Award

Innovative Custom Technology Optimizes Store Location & Messaging

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jima Cannabis (Jima), a TCap Private Equity company, is proud to announce that their optimization algorithm has won a 2021 Canadian Marketing Associatio n (CMA) Award in the Marketing Technologies (Martech) category.



Built by Neon , a Vancouver-based digital production studio in the TCap portfolio, this predictive analytics engine gave Jima the creative strategy they needed to leave a dent in the billion-dollar cannabis industry.

After learning that cannabis shoppers value location above all else, Neon built a tool to optimize retail store placement, acquire loyal customers, and increase revenue for this homegrown brand. Instead of assuming what would attract people to the brand, the consumer insights gave Jima an immediate market advantage — ensuring that Jima’s target market would organically encounter a Jima store as they moved through their cities.

“Our location optimization tool, built by Neon, has enabled us to uniquely identify and target premium store locations,” says Alex Read, President of Jima Cannabis. “This has allowed us to approach retail smarter, using data to make decisions that are crucial to the success and longevity of our brand in a competitive marketplace.”

This analytics engine not only advised location selection, but enabled precise messaging as well. The team applied segmented customer data to develop focused marketing collateral, such as in-store and online branding, appreciation programs, age-gated banner ads, and window images teasing opening dates.

Thanks to Neon, localized intelligence and data science has empowered Jima to engage its new customers with an industry-leading experience, and to move forward with tighter creative assets, marketing messages, product selection, and retail strategies.

Jima’s stores are just beginning to open in BC, but this scalable tool will inform the company’s expansion across Canada. “This technology will materially assist us in our franchise expansion plans and enable our Franchise Partners to acquire premium locations, putting them at an immediate advantage in this competitive industry,” states Read. To date, the data-driven decisions have already produced promising results.

Story continues

The 2021 CMA Awards were distributed last week during a virtual ceremony attended by over 1,500 industry professionals. Neon’s winning solution for Jima was chosen from nearly 2,300 entries.

ABOUT JIMA CANNABIS

Jima is the recreational cannabis division of Vancouver-based TCap Private Equity. Jima's retail network includes locations in British Columbia and Ontario under the Jima Cannabis and High Tea Cannabis Co. banners, with plans to expand across the Canadian market. Jima grew from BC's west coast and reflects its laid-back, island attitude. The company puts community and people first, curating a selection of local and national cannabis products for sale in-store and online.

Jima Cannabis Website: http://www.jima.ca/

Follow Jima Cannabis on social media:

Instagram @JimaCannabis

Twitter @JimaDotCa

Facebook @JimaDotCa

TikTok @JimaDotCa

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kalika Postlethwait

Digital Marketing & Communications Manager, Jima Cannabis

media@jima.ca



