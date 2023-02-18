Analysts Are Upgrading Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) After Its Latest Results

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) came out with its annual results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$749m beat expectations by a respectable 4.1%, although statutory losses per share increased. Pagaya Technologies lost US$0.69, which was 62% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Pagaya Technologies after the latest results.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Pagaya Technologies are now predicting revenues of US$807.9m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 7.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 74% to US$0.12. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$768.0m and losses of US$0.22 per share in 2023. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very favorable reduction to loss per share in particular.

The consensus price target rose 34% to US$2.12, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Pagaya Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$3.00 and the most bearish at US$1.35 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Pagaya Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 68% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Pagaya Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Pagaya Technologies analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Pagaya Technologies you should be aware of.

