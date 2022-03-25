Analysts Are Updating Their Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Estimates After Its Full-Year Results

Last week, you might have seen that Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.2% to UK£0.81 in the past week. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of UK£1.2b and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.046. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Breedon Group's nine analysts is for revenues of UK£1.31b in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 6.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 36% to UK£0.063. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£1.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.062 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of UK£1.16, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Breedon Group analyst has a price target of UK£1.31 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£0.92. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Breedon Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 6.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Breedon Group.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£1.16, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Breedon Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Breedon Group that you need to be mindful of.

