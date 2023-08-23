Analysts Have Been Trimming Their u-blox Holding AG (VTX:UBXN) Price Target After Its Latest Report

It's been a mediocre week for u-blox Holding AG (VTX:UBXN) shareholders, with the stock dropping 17% to CHF78.90 in the week since its latest half-year results. u-blox Holding reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of CHF332m and statutory earnings per share of CHF14.34, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering u-blox Holding is for revenues of CHF618.8m in 2023. This implies a small 6.5% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 37% to CHF9.06 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF649.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF10.45 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a real cut to earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 12% to CHF102, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values u-blox Holding at CHF139 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF81.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 13% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - u-blox Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for u-blox Holding. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple u-blox Holding analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that u-blox Holding is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

