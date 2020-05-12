Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Price Target After Its Latest Report

A week ago, Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$64m leading estimates by 3.2%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.02 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Telenav, is for revenues of US$253.7m in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 9.7% reduction in Telenav's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 117% to US$0.20 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$266.8m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 20% to US$5.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Telenav's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 9.7% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 9.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Telenav's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Telenav. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Telenav's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Telenav going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Telenav (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

