Analysts Have Been Trimming Their LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Price Target After Its Latest Report

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.1% to US$2.99 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. It was a pretty good result, with revenues of CN¥228m, and LAIX came in a solid 11% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from LAIX's two analysts is for revenues of CN¥1.08b in 2020, which would reflect a decent 8.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest earnings, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CN¥1.08b in 2020, and did not provide an earnings per share estimate. It looks like the latest results have met expectations and confirmed that the business is performing in line with expectations, given there's been no real changes in the new revenue estimates.

Intriguingly,the analysts have cut their price target 5.7% to CN¥19.81 showing a clear decline in sentiment around LAIX's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that LAIX's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.6%, compared to a historical growth rate of 26% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that LAIX is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that LAIX's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

We have estimates for LAIX from its two analysts out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with LAIX (including 1 which is significant) .

