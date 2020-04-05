Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Price Target After Its Latest Report

It's been a mediocre week for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shareholders, with the stock dropping 14% to US$2.30 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. It was a negative result overall, with revenues coming in 15% less than what the analyst expected, at CN¥511m. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGM:JFIN Past and Future Earnings April 4th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Jiayin Group's solitary analyst is for revenues of CN¥1.67b in 2020, which would reflect a painful 25% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest earnings, the analyst was forecasting revenues of CN¥2.34b in 2020, and did not provide an earnings per share estimate. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Jiayin Group, noting the pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates following last week's results.

Intriguingly,the analyst has cut their price target 80% to US$2.40 showing a clear decline in sentiment around Jiayin Group's valuation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 25% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 23% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Jiayin Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst downgraded their revenue estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analyst also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

