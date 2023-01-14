Analysts Have Been Trimming Their ABOUT YOU Holding AG (FRA:YOU) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

ABOUT YOU Holding AG (FRA:YOU) just released its latest third-quarter report and things are not looking great. It was a pretty negative result overall, with revenues of €555m missing analyst predictions by 4.7%. Additionally, the business reported a statutory loss of €0.36 per share, larger than the analysts had forecast prior to the result. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for ABOUT YOU Holding

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering ABOUT YOU Holding are now predicting revenues of €2.20b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 57% to €0.50. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €2.27b and losses of €0.49 per share in 2024.

The average price target fell 9.7% to €7.85, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ABOUT YOU Holding at €15.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €4.70. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ABOUT YOU Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that ABOUT YOU Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 13% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 29% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while ABOUT YOU Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ABOUT YOU Holding's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ABOUT YOU Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for ABOUT YOU Holding that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

