Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target After Its Latest Report

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA), which a week ago released some disappointing third-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Unfortunately, Doma Holdings delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$108m were 13% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 93% to US$0.26 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Doma Holdings

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Doma Holdings from three analysts is for revenues of US$499.7m in 2023 which, if met, would be a modest 3.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.26. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$521.0m and losses of US$0.24 per share in 2023. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$2.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Doma Holdings analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Doma Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 3.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past three years. Compare this to the 117 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Doma Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Doma Holdings. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Doma Holdings' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Doma Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Doma Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for illegal hit

    Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Bombers running back Oliveira ready for first post-season start

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn't a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He's waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is on the line there is no coming out,” Foreman said. Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Panthers beat the Atla

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut