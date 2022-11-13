Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target After Its Latest Report

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA), which a week ago released some disappointing third-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Unfortunately, Doma Holdings delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of US$108m were 13% below expectations, and statutory losses ballooned 93% to US$0.26 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Doma Holdings from three analysts is for revenues of US$499.7m in 2023 which, if met, would be a modest 3.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 64% to US$0.26. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$521.0m and losses of US$0.24 per share in 2023. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a pronounced increase to to its losses per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$2.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Doma Holdings analyst has a price target of US$3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$1.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Doma Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 3.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 13% over the past three years. Compare this to the 117 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.6% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Doma Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Doma Holdings. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Doma Holdings' future valuation.

