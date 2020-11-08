How analysts think Wall Street will greet the Biden victory

The election has been called, and Americans will soon have a new president at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

But for investors who have been dealing with constant change ever since the coronavirus pandemic arrived and switched off whole industries, Election Day marked just the latest earthshaking event, in a year that's been full of them. Granted it’s a big one.

The stock market has seen new all-time highs and some of the worst lows in years during 2020, and the uncertainty isn't over yet on Wall Street, with several U.S. Senate races still up in the air.

Analysts say investors may want to keep their seat belts buckled.

How do elections usually affect the stock market?

View photos JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock More

While it’s impossible to predict exactly what will happen next in the financial markets, experts see a few common trends with elections.

"S&P 500 volatility has typically been higher in election years than in nonelection years, as markets frequently reprice the probability of the future administration’s policies," the JPMorgan Market Insights team wrote earlier this year.

As for the outcome, markets tend to react more positively in the immediate aftermath of a Republican win, because the party’s policies are considered more market friendly.

“This is by no means a strong rule of thumb… Other significant geopolitical and economic events may carry more influence over the market’s direction," the JPMorgan team added.

In general, a change in control at the White House has more impact than which party ultimately wins the election. Analysts from U.S. Bank found that stock market gains averaged 6.5% when a president was re-elected or if one party kept control of the White House. Gains averaged just 5% when a new party came into power.

What does Joe Biden's victory mean for the market?

View photos Shutterstock More

"President-elect Joe Biden will deliver a boost to global stock markets and the U.S. and world economy," says Nigel Green, chief executive of the financial advisory firm deVere Group.

Green says markets will like the "renewed certainty and stability" that he says a Biden White House will bring. And he says it's better for investors if the government remains divided, with the U.S. Senate staying in Republican control, because that would lessen the risk of regulation or higher taxes.

Four Senate races still have not been called, including two in Georgia that will go to runoffs in January.

Story continues