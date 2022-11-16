These Analysts Think Riot Blockchain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIOT) Earnings Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the nine analysts covering Riot Blockchain are now predicting revenues of US$440m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a substantial 52% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 94% to US$0.14. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$495m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2023. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Riot Blockchain's prospects, with a measurable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 7.5% to US$11.72, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Riot Blockchain analyst has a price target of US$17.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Riot Blockchain's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 82% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Riot Blockchain is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Riot Blockchain dropped from profits to a loss next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Riot Blockchain.

