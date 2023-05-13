These Analysts Think GAN Limited's (NASDAQ:GAN) Sales Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the latest downgrade, GAN's twin analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be US$137m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 87% to US$0.54. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$153m and losses of US$0.71 per share in 2023. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target fell 17% to US$3.13, with the dip in revenue estimates clearly souring analyst sentiment, despite the forecast reduction in losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on GAN, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4.50 and the most bearish at US$2.50 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.2% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 49% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that GAN's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that GAN's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of GAN's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on GAN after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for GAN going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

