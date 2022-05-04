These Analysts Think EQT Corporation's (NYSE:EQT) Earnings Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. At US$42.06, shares are up 8.0% in the past 7 days. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from EQT's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$3.6b in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 56% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.82. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.70 in 2022. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding EQT's prospects, with a pretty serious reduction to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target lifted 6.0% to US$52.19, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values EQT at US$64.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$41.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 66% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 0.4% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for EQT, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for EQT dropped from profits to a loss this year. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for this year, and they expect sales to lag the wider market. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple EQT analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

