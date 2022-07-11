Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The US$223m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$37m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$19m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Inspired Entertainment's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 5 of the American Hospitality analysts is that Inspired Entertainment is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$20m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 42%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Inspired Entertainment given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Inspired Entertainment currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

