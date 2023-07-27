Analysts Are Optimistic We'll See A Profit From IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at IQGeo Group plc's (LON:IQG) future prospects. IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The UK£188m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£913k on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which IQGeo Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the British Software analysts is that IQGeo Group is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of UK£2.4m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 100% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving IQGeo Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that IQGeo Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

