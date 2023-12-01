Analysts Are More Bearish On Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Rhong Khen International Berhad (KLSE:RKI) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, Rhong Khen International Berhad's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be RM533m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dip 7.2% to RM0.076 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM628m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.10 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Check out our latest analysis for Rhong Khen International Berhad

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of RM1.30, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Rhong Khen International Berhad's valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Rhong Khen International Berhad's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 0.5% to the end of 2024. This tops off a historical decline of 0.4% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Rhong Khen International Berhad to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Rhong Khen International Berhad. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Rhong Khen International Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Rhong Khen International Berhad after the downgrade.

Story continues

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have analyst estimates for Rhong Khen International Berhad going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.