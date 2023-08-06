Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On OC Oerlikon Corporation AG's (VTX:OERL) Interim Report

There's been a notable change in appetite for OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) shares in the week since its half-year report, with the stock down 11% to CHF4.21. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of CHF1.4b and statutory earnings per share of CHF0.27. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for OC Oerlikon

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering OC Oerlikon provided consensus estimates of CHF2.80b revenue in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 3.8% decline over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 57% to CHF0.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF2.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF0.43 in 2023. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at CHF5.87, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic OC Oerlikon analyst has a price target of CHF8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF4.35. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the OC Oerlikon's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 7.4% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.9% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - OC Oerlikon is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that OC Oerlikon's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple OC Oerlikon analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for OC Oerlikon (2 are potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.