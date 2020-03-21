Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Fourlis Holdings S.A. (ATH:FOYRK) After Its Latest Results

Last week, you might have seen that Fourlis Holdings S.A. (ATH:FOYRK) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.0% to €3.62 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at €466m, while statutory losses ballooned to per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus fromfour analysts covering Fourlis Holdings is for revenues of €436.6m in 2020, implying a measurable 6.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 55% to €0.35. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €487.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.39 in 2020. Indeed, we can see that sentiment has declined measurably after results came out, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to EPS estimates to boot.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of €6.69, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Fourlis Holdings's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Fourlis Holdings at €8.11 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €4.90. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Fourlis Holdings shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 6.4%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.6% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Fourlis Holdings's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Fourlis Holdings. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Fourlis Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Fourlis Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

