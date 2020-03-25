Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) After Its Latest Results

Last week, you might have seen that Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to CHF81.85 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at CHF372m, while statutory losses ballooned to per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Comet Holding's four analysts are forecasting 2020 revenues to be CHF374.5m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 80% to CHF2.79. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF399.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF3.74 in 2020. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target fell 9.6% to CHF132, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Comet Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF137 and the most bearish at CHF128 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Comet Holding is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Comet Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.8% increase next year well below the historical 8.9%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Comet Holding.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Comet Holding going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Comet Holding , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

