Analysts Have Lowered Expectations For Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) After Its Latest Results

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at CA$306m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of CA$0.85 some 143% larger than what the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

TSX:CFW Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering Calfrac Well Services, is for revenues of CA$747.6m in 2020, which would reflect a painful 48% reduction in Calfrac Well Services' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching CA$2.59 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CA$872.9m and losses of CA$1.28 per share in 2020. There's been a definite change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 8.0% to CA$0.27, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 48%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 2.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that Calfrac Well Services' revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Calfrac Well Services. Unfortunately they also cut their revenue estimates for next year, and forecasts imply the business' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. That said, earnings per share are more important for creating value for shareholders. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Calfrac Well Services' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Calfrac Well Services analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Calfrac Well Services has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

