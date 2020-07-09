Analysts Just Slashed Their Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) EPS Numbers

The analysts covering Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Chembio Diagnostics provided consensus estimates of US$26m revenue in 2020, which would reflect a concerning 22% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 34% to US$1.25 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$35m and losses of US$1.00 per share in 2020. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 25% to US$4.50, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Chembio Diagnostics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$4.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Chembio Diagnostics is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 22% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 9.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 10% next year. It's pretty clear that Chembio Diagnostics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Chembio Diagnostics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Chembio Diagnostics.

