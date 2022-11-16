Analysts Just Shaved Their FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Forecasts Dramatically

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about FiscalNote Holdings recently, with the stock price up a notable 12% to US$6.46 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After the downgrade, the four analysts covering FiscalNote Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$136m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a major 27% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 68% to US$0.49. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$184m and losses of US$0.29 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for FiscalNote Holdings

The consensus price target fell 27% to US$9.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic FiscalNote Holdings analyst has a price target of US$14.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2023 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 21% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 18% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.0% per year. So although FiscalNote Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at FiscalNote Holdings. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of FiscalNote Holdings.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple FiscalNote Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here