Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Hologic, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Hologic has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 13% to US$69.71 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the 16 analysts covering Hologic are now predicting revenues of US$3.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 40% to US$2.62. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.03 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Hologic 18% to US$72.41 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hologic at US$85.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Hologic's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 19% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hologic is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Hologic could be worth investigating further.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 4 potential risks with Hologic, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

