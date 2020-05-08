Analysts Just Published A Bright New Outlook For Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the four analysts covering Customers Bancorp are now predicting revenues of US$427m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a substantial 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 71% to US$3.29. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$321m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.15 in 2020. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:CUBI Past and Future Earnings May 8th 2020

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$17.20, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Customers Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Customers Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 2.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Customers Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Customers Bancorp could be a good candidate for more research.

Analysts are clearly in love with Customers Bancorp at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

