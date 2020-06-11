Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Revenue Forecasts

Market forces rained on the parade of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Cosan's four analysts is for revenues of R$53b in 2020, which would reflect a sizeable 154% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of R$68b in 2020. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Cosan, noting the sizeable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$17.09, with Cosan's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Cosan analyst has a price target of US$24.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.40. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Cosan's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 154% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cosan is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Cosan this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Cosan after today.

