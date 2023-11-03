Analysts Just Made A Major Revision To Their Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Revenue Forecasts

The analysts covering Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the eleven analysts covering Canada Goose Holdings are now predicting revenues of CA$1.3b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a credible 3.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to swell 14% to CA$0.61. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$1.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$1.04 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 26% to CA$18.19, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Canada Goose Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 7.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.7% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Canada Goose Holdings is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Canada Goose Holdings' future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Canada Goose Holdings after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Canada Goose Holdings, given its declining profit margins. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

