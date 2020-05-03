Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The stock price has risen 4.9% to US$32.60 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, Comfort Systems USA's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.9b in 2020. This would be an okay 3.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to tumble 22% to US$2.39 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.80 in 2020. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:FIX Past and Future Earnings May 3rd 2020

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 28% to US$31.50, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Comfort Systems USA, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$32.00 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of analyst estimates, it looks to us as though the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting that Comfort Systems USA is an easy business to forecast or that the underlying assumptions are knowable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Comfort Systems USA's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.1% increase next year well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 1.2% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Comfort Systems USA's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, Comfort Systems USA could be one for the watch list.

Analysts are clearly in love with Comfort Systems USA at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other warning signs we've identified, for free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Comfort Systems USA's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

