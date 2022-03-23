Some Analysts Just Cut Their Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Estimates

Today is shaping up negative for Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Guild Holdings' three analysts is for revenues of US$1.3b in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 20% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.5b of revenue in 2022. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Guild Holdings, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

Check out our latest analysis for Guild Holdings

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 6.1% to US$16.90, suggesting concerns around Guild Holdings' valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Guild Holdings at US$21.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 20% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 33% over the last three years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 1.7% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Guild Holdings, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Guild Holdings this year. Analysts also expect revenues to shrink faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Guild Holdings' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Guild Holdings after today.

Need some more information? At least one of Guild Holdings' three analysts has provided estimates out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.