Analysts Expect Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ETR:WAH) To Breakeven Soon

Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (ETR:WAH) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized technologies for energy and environmental solutions worldwide. The €61m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €3.0m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €2.0m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Wolftank-Adisa Holding will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 2 of the German Commercial Services analysts is that Wolftank-Adisa Holding is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of €1.2m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 87% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wolftank-Adisa Holding's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Wolftank-Adisa Holding is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Wolftank-Adisa Holding's case is 85%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

