Analysts Expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) To Breakeven Soon

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Snap One Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SNPO) future prospects. Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$36m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$33m, the US$717m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Snap One Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Snap One Holdings

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Snap One Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$12m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 73% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Snap One Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Snap One Holdings is its relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Snap One Holdings' case is 65%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Snap One Holdings, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Snap One Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Snap One Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Snap One Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Snap One Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.