Analysts Expect Breakeven For ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Before Long

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:THMO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. The US$2.5m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$11m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$14m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ThermoGenesis Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that ThermoGenesis Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$5.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 56% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ThermoGenesis Holdings' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ThermoGenesis Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 138%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

