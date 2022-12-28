Analysts Expect Breakeven For Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Before Long

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Kinatico Ltd provides pre-employment screening, verification, and workforce compliance management services in Australia and New Zealand. On 30 June 2022, the AU$36m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$1.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kinatico will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Kinatico, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$1.9m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 52% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kinatico's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Kinatico currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

