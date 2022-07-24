Analysts Expect Breakeven For Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Before Long

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Global Lithium Resources Limited operates as a lithium exploration company. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$1.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.1m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Global Lithium Resources' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering Global Lithium Resources, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$16m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 46%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Global Lithium Resources' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Global Lithium Resources currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

