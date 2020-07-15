Analysts Expect Breakeven For Avicanna Inc. (TSE:AVCN)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

Avicanna Inc.'s (TSE:AVCN): Avicanna Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, cultivation, manufacture, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products and extracts for the use in medical, consumer health, and pharmaceutical industries internationally. The CA$40m market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a CA$21.1m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$20.0m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which AVCN will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for AVCN.

AVCN is bordering on breakeven, according to Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of CA$1.5m in 2022. AVCN is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which AVCN must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, AVCN may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for AVCN given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing I’d like to point out is that AVCN has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that AVCN has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of AVCN which are not covered in this article, but I must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at AVCN, take a look at AVCN’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also compiled a list of essential factors you should further examine:

