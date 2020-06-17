Analysts Are Betting On Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Otonomy from its five analysts is for revenues of US$756k in 2020 which, if met, would be a major 33% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$1.54. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$670k and losses of US$1.57 per share in 2020. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGS:OTIC Past and Future Earnings June 17th 2020

The consensus price target rose 16% to US$8.80, with the analysts encouraged by the improved revenue outlook even though the company remains lossmaking. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Otonomy analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$8.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Otonomy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 33%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 27% annual decline over the past three years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.3% next year. Not only are Otonomy's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Otonomy's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Otonomy.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Otonomy going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

