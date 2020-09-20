Analysts Are Betting On I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) With A Big Upgrade This Week

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current forecast from I-Mab's seven analysts is for revenues of CN¥1.4b in 2020, which would reflect a substantial improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CN¥1.2b in 2020. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around I-Mab, given the substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

Check out our latest analysis for I-Mab

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

Additionally, the consensus price target for I-Mab increased 10% to US$54.33, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analysts involved. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on I-Mab, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$58.09 and the most bearish at US$51.03 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting I-Mab is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that I-Mab is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow manyfold. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 68% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 20% next year. So it looks like I-Mab is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for I-Mab this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at I-Mab.

Looking for more information? At least one of I-Mab's seven analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.