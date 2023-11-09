Analysts Are Betting On Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) With A Big Upgrade This Week

Celebrations may be in order for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Arbutus Biopharma will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Arbutus Biopharma is for revenues of US$19m in 2024, implying a considerable 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$0.45 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$16m and US$0.47 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of CA$6.32, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Arbutus Biopharma, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$8.26 and the most bearish at CA$5.42 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 41% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Arbutus Biopharma's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Arbutus Biopharma is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Arbutus Biopharma.

