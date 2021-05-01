Analysts assess Miami Dolphins’ seventh-round picks

Some reaction on the Miami Dolphins’ two seventh-round picks, Massachusetts tackle Larnel Coleman and Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks:

▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein on Coleman: “Durable three-year starter with experience at both tackle positions. Coleman’s long arms have proven to be effective at slowing his opponent’s rush momentum and he’s savvy with his hands in his pass protection approach.

“His knee bend is average, which hinders his consistency protecting the edge in both the run and passing games. He’s athletic in space and should be able to compete in all run-blocking schemes. While his pass protection is average by NFL standards, he has talent to work with and offers swing tackle potential as a Day 3 draft pick.”

Coleman, incidentally, has the second-longest arms of any prospect in this draft (36 inches). The 6-6, 304-pounder started at both right tackle and left tackle at Massachusetts.

▪ NFL Network and CBS analyst Charles Davis on Coleman: “This kid, I watched him against BYU in 2019 and BYU is going to bring a few people on you. And he was playing on the edge and he had a nice day, picking up people on the edge, moving people in the run game. I really liked him. This is a kid who can move a little bit, get upfield. I thought he competed.”

▪ NFL Net’s Daniel Jeremiah on Coleman: “The balance was an issue for him. He’s a practice squad type guy but did a good job of using his length. This is the time of the draft you take guys like this; they’re projects.”

▪ Zierlein, on Doaks: “Pro size with broad, thickly built lower half. Doaks can be a physical runner when he wants to be, but there are times when he gears down rather than imposing his will into contact.

“He lacks foot quickness and the desired field vision to find pathways and yardage on his own, so power will need to become his calling card. He looks more comfortable lining up behind the quarterback and attacking the flanks, where he has longer to process the defense and can get his momentum building.

“He does just enough out of the backfield and has decent pass pro potential. He might go undrafted but has enough going for him to get a look.

Doaks averaged 4.7 yards per carry last season, rushing for 673 yards with seven touchdowns. He averaged 5.2 yards in his career.

As a receiver, he caught 36 passes for 407 yards (an 11.3 average) with four touchdowns.

▪ Doak was Mel Kiper’s 37th best running back, Todd McShay’s 32nd.

▪ Former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum, now with ESPN, said Doaks was the second-highest RB in the class in the Athletic Success Indicator created by his think tanks, @The33rdTeamFB. That was better than NFL star Alvin Kamara when he came out of college.

▪ The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “He fills out his uniform well and runs stout through contact while also showing better quickness than most backs his size. Overall, Doaks isn’t the most creative runner but he is a pro-ready back with his body type, contact balance and pass blocking skills.”