Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Market forces rained on the parade of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Athersys' three analysts is for revenues of US$404k in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 27% to US$0.48 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$718k and losses of US$0.46 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 14% to US$6.00, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Athersys' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Athersys, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.00 and the most bearish at US$5.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 12% revenue decline is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 17% annually over the past five years

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Athersys after today.

