Analyst Forecasts For Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Frequentis' dual analysts is for revenues of €417m in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 4.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to ascend 15% to €1.62. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €379m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.41 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Frequentis' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 6.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Frequentis is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Frequentis' future.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

