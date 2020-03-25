Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of China National Building Material Company Limited (HKG:3323) After Its Annual Report

Shareholders of China National Building Material Company Limited (HKG:3323) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to HK$8.20 following its latest annual results. It was a workmanlike result, with revenues of CN¥253b coming in 4.8% ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share of CN¥1.30, in line with analyst appraisals. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

SEHK:3323 Past and Future Earnings, March 25th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the 18 analysts covering China National Building Material provided consensus estimates of CN¥247.9b revenue in 2020, which would reflect a noticeable 2.2% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.8% to CN¥1.35. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥241.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥1.30 in 2020. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of CN¥8.58, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values China National Building Material at CN¥11.43 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CN¥6.37. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.2% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 21% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - China National Building Material is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards China National Building Material following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CN¥8.58, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on China National Building Material. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for China National Building Material going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for China National Building Material you should be aware of.

