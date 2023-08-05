Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) After Its Second-Quarter Report

There's been a notable change in appetite for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% to US$63.52. Revenues were a bright spot, with US$5.5b in revenue arriving 8.5% ahead of expectations, although statutory earnings didn't fare nearly so well, recording a loss of US$0.20, some 5.0% below consensus predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Block

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Block's 37 analysts is for revenues of US$21.2b in 2023. This would reflect a credible 7.8% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 2.5% to US$0.43 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$20.7b and US$0.42 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear consensus is mixed on Block after the new consensus numbers; while the analysts lifted revenue numbers, they also administered a modest increase to per-share loss expectations.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$84.52, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Block analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.98. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Block's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 37% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 5.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Block's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$84.52, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Block going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Block is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.