Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Arjo AB (publ) (STO:ARJO B) After Its First-Quarter Report

Arjo AB (publ) (STO:ARJO B) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.8% to kr49.38 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Arjo reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of kr2.3b and statutory earnings per share of kr0.39, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Arjo are now predicting revenues of kr9.39b in 2020. If met, this would reflect an okay 3.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 28% to kr1.92. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of kr9.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of kr1.94 in 2020. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of kr51.50, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Arjo, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at kr58.00 and the most bearish at kr45.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Arjo's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.6% increase next year well below the historical 7.8% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Arjo is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at kr51.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arjo. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Arjo going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Arjo that you need to be mindful of.

