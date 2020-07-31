Analysis of the World's Aircraft Exhaust Systems Market, 2019-2027 - Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries, Increasing Adoption of UAVs in Military & Commercial Applications
Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Exhaust System - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aircraft Exhaust System market accounted for $781.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,638.6 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
Rising number of aircraft deliveries and increasing adoption of UAVS in military & commercial applications are the major factors propelling market growth. However, decrease in composite material prices is hampering market growth.
Based on the system, the engine exhaust system segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing demand for latest aircraft deliveries across the globe as engine exhaust components happen to be one of the most intricate parts of an engine exhaust system and immensely contribute to the overall cost of an aircraft exhaust system.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the swell in modernization agendas in the Asia Pacific's aviation industry, which is likely to contribute to a high adoption of superior aircraft exhaust systems. These factors are expected to rise the growth in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Exhaust System Market include Doncasters, Ducommun, Esterline Technologies, Exotic Metals, Franke Industrie, GKN Aerospace, Hellenic Aerospace Industry, Industria De Turbo Propulsores, Magellan Aerospace, Nexcelle, Nordam, Orbital ATK, Senior Aerospace, Sky Dynamics Corporation and Triumph Group.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Turbochargers
5.3 Exhaust Nozzle
5.4 APU Exhaust Liner
5.5 APU Exhaust Tube
5.6 Exhaust Cone
5.7 Exhaust Pipe
6 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 APU Exhaust System
6.3 Piston Engine
6.3.1 Short Stack System
6.3.2 Collector System
6.4 Engine Exhaust System
6.4.1 Turbofan
6.4.2 Reciprocating (Piston-Based)
6.4.3 Turboprop
6.4.4 Turboshaft
7 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Aircraft Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Narrow Body
7.3 Regional Transport Aircraft
7.4 Very Large Body
7.5 Wide Body
8 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Aviation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Business Aviation
8.3 Commercial Aviation
8.4 General Aviation
8.5 Military Aviation
9 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Operating Mechanism
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydraulic
9.3 Manual
10 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Sales Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
10.3 Maintenance, Repair, and Operations
11 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Fit
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Line Fit
11.3 Retrofit
12 Global Aircraft Exhaust System Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Doncasters
14.2 Ducommun
14.3 Esterline Technologies
14.4 Exotic Metals
14.5 Franke Industrie
14.6 GKN Aerospace
14.7 Hellenic Aerospace Industry
14.8 Industria De Turbo Propulsores
14.9 Magellan Aerospace
14.10 Nexcelle
14.11 Nordam
14.12 Orbital ATK
14.13 Senior Aerospace
14.14 Sky Dynamics Corporation
14.15 Triumph Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frr7ig
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900