Analysis-Wealth shock: property bust in small Chinese cities rattles households

Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo
·5 min read

By Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Home owners in small Chinese cities are battling a rare property market downdraft as buyers keep away, eroding the wealth of millions in a blow to already brittle consumer confidence in the world's second-largest economy.

Smaller cities have been hammered by falling home prices for seven months since September, the latest tally of 70 major cities by China's statistics bureau shows.

Yet this contraction is just the tip of the iceberg.

The bureau's data does not fully capture the property malaise across the roughly 300 cities classified as third-tier or lower, or even include the 2,000 smaller county-level cities and 40,000 towns. By some estimates, small cities and towns account for around 1 billion of China's 1.44 billion population.

Buyer sentiment has broadly sagged since 2021 after a government crackdown on new borrowing by indebted developers sparked a liquidity crisis. Nationwide home prices fell late last year for the first time since 2015.

The negative wealth effect of depreciating home prices has rippled through to consumer confidence, curbing the desire to spend even on basic goods such as clothing.

Consumption has already been ravaged by COVID-19 outbreaks that locked down cities and disrupted local economies. Nationwide retail sales fell in March for the first time since 2020 while joblessness in 31 major cities hit a record.

"For Chinese consumers to come back full force, not only will the virus need to be vanquished, but the property sector will need to revive as well," said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asia economics research at HSBC in Hong Kong.

"Especially in China's smaller cities, property often accounts for a substantial part of household wealth, with any sign of weakness in the local real estate market dampening consumer confidence and weakening retail sales."

In the first quarter, China's overall consumption per capita rose 5.7% on-year, slowing sharply from 17.6% growth in the year-earlier quarter.

Home owners with mortgages or those facing uncertain job prospects have already started to rein in spending.

"I'd think twice before buying anything now," said a home owner surnamed Shi in Langfang, a tier-three city in Hebei province just south of Beijing.

"We're also not travelling, not even visiting our parents in my hometown."

Shi, who owns a hair salon, bought her home a few years ago, and has been hit by falling valuations even as her monthly mortgage payments remained unchanged.

"I worry about my mortgage because the city has been under lockdown for a long time, and (my income) is in the negative and business is bad," she said.

About 22% of home owners in lower-tier cities had mortgages to pay, or tens of millions of households, a private survey in 2019 showed, while 41% had no mortgages, but are still vulnerable to depreciating assets.

MORTGAGE PAINS

As of end-March, outstanding mortgages stood at 38.8 trillion yuan ($6.1 trillion), a central bank official said last week, with the non-performing mortgage ratio steady around 0.3%.

Banks in over 100 cities have cut mortgage rates by an average 20-60 basis points since March, the official said.

A delivery truck driver surnamed Sun, 36, said the value of a home he bought in Linyi, a tier-three city in Shandong province, had fallen since 2021 while his mortgage payment rate was still tied to the original valuation.

"I really don't want this property anymore, I don't want to suffer," said Sun, who is married with two children. He has stopped buying new clothing and even cut back on cigarettes.

New home prices in Linyi saw zero gains in March month-on-month, the fifth month of either stalling growth or declines, according to data from China Index Academy, a Beijing-based property research institute.

In value terms, Linyi's new home prices have fallen back to mid-2021 levels.

In recent days, social media posts with the hastag "postponing mortgage payments" had been viewed by over 60 million people on China's Twitter-like microblog Weibo.

NO DEMAND

Home prices in lower-tier cities soared a few years ago as people bought new homes built by developers like China Evergrande Group and Country Garden Holdings.

The purchases were fuelled by government compensation in the hundreds of thousands of yuan per household under a nationwide programme to demolish aging buildings and redevelop shantytowns.

The chances of a recovery this year look bleak, analysts say, in a market plagued by oversupply and a long-term outflow of residents to economically more vibrant regions.

As of end-January, inventories of new homes in 66 tier-three and tier-four cities stood at 270.39 million square metres with a destocking cycle of 21.09 months, said China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC), an independent property consultancy service.

That compared with 37 million square meters in four tier-one cities with a destocking period of 11.33 months.

"Confidence in those (lower-tier) markets is gone," said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at property agency Centaline.

"No one dares to buy a home."

($1 = 6.3732 Chinese yuan renminbi)

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

New home prices in 70 major Chinese cities (2021-2022) https://tmsnrt.rs/3vqA3ys

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bottcher announces new rink boasting wealth of Olympic experience

    Brendan Bottcher unveiled his new rink for the upcoming quadrennial on Monday — and it's one that boasts plenty of experience on the biggest stages. The Edmonton skip announced on Twitter through a video that he will be joining forces with third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant and lead Ben Hebert. Team Bottcher had announced a month ago that his existing team of third Patrick Janssen, second Brad Thiessen and lead Karrick Martin, would be splitting up following the Champions Cup in early May.

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan