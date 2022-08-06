Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer holds a news conference to tout a drug pricing, energy and tax bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    1/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer holds a news conference to tout a drug pricing, energy and tax bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris votes to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
    2/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris votes to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
    3/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
    4/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
    5/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
    6/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
    7/7

    Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

    Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer holds a news conference to tout a drug pricing, energy and tax bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris votes to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
Senators on Capitol Hill vote to proceed to the Inflation Reduction Act
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Morgan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill the U.S. Senate began debating on Saturday night could deliver a major win for Democrats and could help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly.

Democrats hope the bill, which they aim to push through the Senate over united Republican opposition, will boost their chances in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to recapture the majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

The package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is a dramatically scaled-back version of a prior bill backed by Democratic President Joe Biden that was blocked by maverick Senate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as too expensive.

"It's what the American people want," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. "We're prioritizing the middle class, working families, those struggling to get to the middle class, instead of what Republicans do: prioritize those at the very top."

If the Senate passes the bill, which likely would require a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, it would send the legislation on to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which intends to take it up on Friday, after which Biden could sign it into law.

Republicans blasted the bill as a spending "wish list" that they argued would hurt an economy weighed down by inflation, saying it would kill jobs, raise energy costs and undermine growth at a time when the economy is facing a potential recession.

"The Democrats’ most recent reckless tax and spending spree suffers from a serious case of policy whiplash," said Republican Senator Chuck Grassley on Saturday. "The last thing businesses and families need right now are tax hikes and a rash of poorly vetted policies creating even more confusion and uncertainty in the economy."

About half of Americans -- some 49% -- support the bill, including 69% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Aug. 3 and 4. The most popular element of the bill is giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, which 71% of respondents support, including 68% of Republicans.

Economists, who say the legislation could help the Federal Reserve combat inflation, do not expect a sizeable impact on the economy in coming months.

CLIMATE FOCUS

With $370 billion in climate-focused spending, it would become the most consequential climate change bill ever passed by Congress.

The bill offers businesses and families billions in incentives to encourage purchases of electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances, as well as to spur new investments in wind and solar power that would double the amount of new, clean electricity-generating capacity coming online in the United States by 2024, according to modeling by the Repeat Project at Princeton University.

That would help put the U.S. on course to meet its pledge to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 below 2005 levels, made at last year's Glasgow climate summit.

While environmental groups largely embraced the bill, they noted that compromises secured by Manchin, who represents coal-producing West Virginia, would prolong U.S. use of fossil fuels.

Those provisions include rules that would only allow the federal government to authorize new wind and solar energy developments on federal land when it is also auctioning rights to drill for oil and natural gas.

DRUG COSTS

The legislation would lower drug costs for the government, employers and patients, said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Medicare program at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"Perhaps the biggest effect would be for people with prescription drug coverage through Medicare," she said.

A key change is the provision allowing the federal Medicare health plan for older and disabled Americans to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.

The pharmaceutical industry says price negotiation would stifle innovation. Negotiated prices for 10 of the costliest drugs for Medicare would apply starting in 2026, with that number rising until it caps at 20 a year in 2029.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates Medicare would save $101.8 billion over 10 years by negotiating drug prices.

The provision also introduces a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs for the elderly through the Medicare program.

TAX PROVISIONS

The bill also imposes a new excise tax on stock buybacks, a late change after Sinema raised objections over another provision that would have imposed new levies on carried interest, currently a tax loophole for hedge fund and private equity financiers. The provision was dropped.

The excise tax is expected to raise an additional $70 billion in tax revenue per year, lawmakers said. That is more than the carried interest provision had been forecast to raise.

A report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released prior to that last change estimated the measure would reduce the federal deficit by a net $101.5 billion over the next decade.

That was about one-third of the $300 billion in deficit reduction predicted by Senate Democrats, but excluded a projected $204 billion revenue gain from increased Internal Revenue Service enforcement.

(Reporting by David Morgan, additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collins must back up words with wins to keep job at Ga Tech

    ATLANTA (AP) Geoff Collins has toned down the hokey slogans that were part of his blueprint to build a proud, new brand at Georgia Tech. After three seasons that each produced only three victories, Collins heads into Year 4 likely needing to show significant improvement to keep his job. Only one other coach in Georgia Tech's modern era has gone this deep into his tenure with a worse record than Collins' 9-25 mark.

  • California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Self-Driving

    Tesla Inc, the electric car company run by billionaire Elon Musk, has been accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control. In complaints filed with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tesla misled prospective customers with advertising that overstated how well its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) worked.

  • Meta quieter on election misinformation as midterms loom

    Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches. It's a sharp departure from the social media giant's multibillion-dollar efforts to enhance the accuracy of posts about U.S. elections and regain trust from lawmakers and the public after their outrage over learning the company had exploited people’s data and allowed falsehoods to overrun its site during the 2016 campaign. The pivot is raising alarm about Meta’s priorities and about how some might exploit the world’s most popular social media platforms to spread misleading claims, launch fake accounts and rile up partisan extremists.

  • One More Hurdle for Democrats’ Tax, Climate Bill: ‘Vote-a-Rama’

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to finish their climate, health and tax package this weekend, but only after enduring a marathon “vote-a-rama,” the quirky procedure that requires slogging through a theoretically unlimited number of amendments.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When

  • Senate Votes To Proceed On Democrats’ Climate, Health And Tax Package

    The Senate on Saturday voted to advance a $700 billion package to address climate change, curb the rising cost of prescription drugs and extend Affordable Care Act benefits. The bill also will make a number of changes to the tax code, including the establishment of a 15% corporate minimum tax, intended to target major conglomerates […]

  • One official, and one TBD. Two congressmen line up behind KY governor candidates.

    “I believe there’s a very incredible candidate that I’m pretty close with who’s strongly considering entering the race in September,” First Congressional District Congressman James Comer said of the 2023 governor’s race.

  • All the Back to School Gear Kids Needs to Start the Year Off in Style

    The coolest backpacks, supplies, tech accessories and more!

  • Our Favorite Pizza Oven Is More than 50% Off Right Now

    Our editors tested popular fire- and wood-burning outdoor pizza ovens like Ooni and Alfa to determine what are the best buys. Plus, learn what to look for when buying a pizza oven, including fuel type, portability, temperature, and durability, plus expert pizza-making tips.

  • Eric Greitens lost the Missouri Senate primary. He won’t disappear from politics

    “To think that losing an election is going to purge him from public life is naive,” said Jeff Smith, a former Democratic state senator.

  • Blaze kills firefighter's 10 relatives, 3 of them children

    Fire tore quickly through a house in northeastern Pennsylvania early Friday morning, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover the victims were his own family, authorities said. The children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release, while the seven adults ranged from their late teens to a 79-year-old man. Harold Baker, a volunteer firefighter in the town of Nescopeck, said the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

  • Brian Kemp says Georgia Republicans must 'run like we're hungry again' to counter Democratic gains in the state

    "We've been in control for a long time," Kemp said of the Georgia GOP at a campaign event, per the AJC. "We've got to run like we're hungry again."

  • Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom Urges Studios to Stop Filming in States Waging 'Cruel Assault on Essential Rights'

    Gov. Newsom is touting California as the "best place in America to create" after Roe v. Wade’s reversal paved the way for states like Georgia and Oklahoma to limit abortion rights

  • Texas police were looking for teen suspects but they instead detained a Black couple in their 50s and 60s at gunpoint, lawsuit says

    "I was praying to God that the guns didn't go off," said Michael Lewis, 67, who also has a disability.

  • I’m backing Liz Truss, says billionaire Conservative donor Lord Bamford

    The billionaire Conservative donor who hosted Boris Johnson’s wedding party has announced that he is backing Liz Truss to become the next Tory leader.

  • Roger Stone claims lawyer deliberately leaked Alex Jones texts: ‘Sue this guy’

    Alex Jones and Roger Stone were both figures in the “Stop the Steal” rallies that took place before and during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Scalia’s Legacy Lives on in Supreme Court’s Abortion, Gun Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- The seeds of the US Supreme Court’s recent rulings on guns and abortion lie in the legal theories of a justice who died six years ago. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteTaiwan Says China Simulating Attack on Main Island in DrillsFor deca

  • About 80,000 tourists reportedly stranded in China resort city after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot

    Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the Chinese resort city of Sanya after authorities put the area under lockdown calling it a COVID hotspot.

  • Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

    Joe Manchin was seen giving Sinema the hard sell earlier this week, and he looked like he was enjoying it. Her sudden decision to sign on to the latest bill was surprising and encouraging. Yet it’s hardly the end of the Democrats’ problems

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.